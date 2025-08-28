Left Menu

Illuminating Traditions: Signify’s New Initiative for Ganesh Chaturthi

Signify, the global leader in lighting, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai by installing 400 Ecolink fans at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for devotees' comfort and illuminating the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. These initiatives reflect Signify's dedication to tradition, community well-being, and innovative technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:09 IST
Signify, the world leader in lighting technology, has taken a novel approach to celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. The company installed 400 Ecolink fans at the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja to enhance the comfort of devotees during the ten-day festival.

In addition to improving comfort at the pandal, Signify transformed the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link with an innovative lighting display. This display serves as a vibrant homage to Mumbai's cultural heritage and the joyous spirit surrounding the festival.

Nikhil Gupta, Signify's Head of Marketing, emphasized the company's commitment to blending innovation with tradition. Gupta highlighted their campaign as part of a broader #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision, reinforcing Signify's role in creating meaningful community impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

