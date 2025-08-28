Karnataka BJP Questions Exclusion of Deepa Bhasthi from Mysuru Dasara 2025 Inauguration

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress government's decision to exclude writer Deepa Bhasthi from inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara 2025 alongside Banu Mushtaq. Bhasthi co-translated Mushtaq's award-winning 'Heart Lamp' into English, earning them both the prestigious International Booker Prize this year.

Speaking to media representatives, Vijayendra, while expressing respect for Mushtaq's literary accomplishments, argued that politics influenced the Congress-led decision to invite only Mushtaq to the event. He claimed this exclusion underscored a partisan mindset, persistently questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's judgment.

The BJP's concern, they emphasize, lies not in honoring Mushtaq but in the Congress ruling's broader approach, perceived as marginalizing certain voices. This controversy adds tension to Mysuru's upcoming celebrations, spotlighting underlying political rifts amid cultural festivities.