Cochin Shipyard Ltd Lays Keel for Advanced 'Pelagic Wahoo' CSOV
Kochi's Cochin Shipyard Limited begins constructing the 'Pelagic Wahoo,' an advanced Commissioning Service Operation Vessel for Cyprus's Pelagic Wind Services. Designed for future methanol fuel use, this vessel supports renewable energy goals. Featuring a hybrid propulsion system and housing 120 personnel, it showcases innovation and sustainable maritime solutions.
Cochin Shipyard Limited, a prominent ship builder based in Kochi, initiated the construction of the cutting-edge Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) 'Pelagic Wahoo' for a Cyprus firm. The ship, designed to bolster renewable energy initiatives, marks a significant milestone in sustainable maritime operations.
The keel was laid on August 25 for the second vessel in a series intended for Pelagic Wind Services Ltd, a division of Pelagic Partners. With plans for methanol fuel capability, the vessel is pivotal in achieving global sustainable energy objectives.
Featuring a sophisticated hybrid propulsion system, the CSOV will include advanced technological systems for enhanced safety and fuel efficiency. The project, attended by industry leaders, underlines Cochin Shipyard's dedication to innovation and sustainability within the global maritime sector.
