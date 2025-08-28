Can AI Truly Understand Emotions? Insights from RSS Chief

On Thursday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat raised thought-provoking questions about Artificial Intelligence's (AI) ability to comprehend emotions, despite its proficiency in learning languages. His remarks were made on the final day of a comprehensive three-day lecture series.

Speaking at Vigyan Bhawan, Bhagwat emphasized the importance of understanding AI's advantages and disadvantages. He noted, "...I have been told AI can be used to write poetry... It can learn languages, but can it understand emotions?" His interrogative stance suggests a cautious approach to technology.

The event was held in honor of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 100th anniversary and demonstrated the organization's interest in AI's potential applications, as they too consider integrating this technology.