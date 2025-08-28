Left Menu

IAF's Heroic Helicopter Rescue Missions in Punjab and J&K Floods

The Indian Air Force is leading rescue missions in the flooded regions of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, deploying helicopters to save 206 people and deliver essential supplies over the past two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:41 IST
IAF's Heroic Helicopter Rescue Missions in Punjab and J&K Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is at the forefront of rescue operations in flood-hit areas of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, deploying helicopters to conduct urgent humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. In the past two days, the IAF has successfully rescued 206 individuals from the deluge.

Alongside the rescues, IAF helicopters have been instrumental in delivering crucial supplies, including 500 kg of basic necessities and 6,750 kg of relief materials, to support affected communities. On Wednesday, six helicopters executed critical operations, including airlifting soldiers from the Army and Border Security Force in Gurdaspur.

The Indian Air Force shared updates and visuals of these heroic efforts on social media, emphasizing the significance of multi-agency cooperation across Jammu and Kashmir, where four more have tragically fallen victim to the unforgiving flash floods.

TRENDING

1
India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

 India
2
Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

 India
3
MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone Attacks

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone ...

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025