IAF's Heroic Helicopter Rescue Missions in Punjab and J&K Floods

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is at the forefront of rescue operations in flood-hit areas of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, deploying helicopters to conduct urgent humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. In the past two days, the IAF has successfully rescued 206 individuals from the deluge.

Alongside the rescues, IAF helicopters have been instrumental in delivering crucial supplies, including 500 kg of basic necessities and 6,750 kg of relief materials, to support affected communities. On Wednesday, six helicopters executed critical operations, including airlifting soldiers from the Army and Border Security Force in Gurdaspur.

The Indian Air Force shared updates and visuals of these heroic efforts on social media, emphasizing the significance of multi-agency cooperation across Jammu and Kashmir, where four more have tragically fallen victim to the unforgiving flash floods.