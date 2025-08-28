Left Menu

MILMEDICON 2025: Advancing Trauma Care in Military Medicine

MILMEDICON 2025, an international conference on military medicine, focuses on enhancing trauma care and cooperation in military settings. Hosted in Delhi, it celebrates the Military Nursing Service centenary while addressing innovations like AI in healthcare, with global representatives participating in discussions and exhibitions.

Updated: 28-08-2025 22:56 IST
MILMEDICON 2025: Advancing Trauma Care in Military Medicine
MILMEDICON 2025, a pioneering international conference on military medicine, kicked off on Thursday in Delhi. The event aims to bolster international collaboration and boost trauma care capabilities within military operations.

Inaugurated by Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence, the two-day conference underscores India's dedication to advancing military medicine. Held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment, the event highlights innovations and challenges in military healthcare on a global scale.

The conference also marks the centenary of the Military Nursing Service, paying tribute to women in leadership roles in combat medical care. Leaders and experts from over 15 countries engage in discussions, exhibitions, and panels, forging pathways for future-ready healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

