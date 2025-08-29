Left Menu

Maratha Protesters Converge on Mumbai's CSMT Amid Ganesh Festival

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was flooded with thousands of Maratha community members who arrived for activist Manoj Jarange's protest at Azad Maidan, coinciding with the Ganesh festival. Enhanced security measures included deploying additional Railway Protection Force and Maharashtra Security Force personnel to manage the large influx of protesters.

Updated: 29-08-2025 10:21 IST
Thousands of Maratha community members have converged at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai ahead of activist Manoj Jarange's protest scheduled at Azad Maidan on Friday. The terminus has become a hub of activity with protesters arriving by suburban and outstation trains.

Since early morning, the station has been alive with the sound of slogans and traditional dance as the Maratha protesters prepare for their demonstration. Many have brought saffron flags and are wearing distinctive traditional caps and scarves. At night, platforms and concourses have become makeshift accommodations for those traveling from afar.

Security has been significantly enhanced, with the Railway Protection Force and Maharashtra Security Force increasing their presence at the busy station. The Government Railway Police have also bolstered their numbers, anticipating further influx of protesters, particularly with the ongoing Ganesh festival coinciding with the event, which is already causing travel congestion.

