Linkin Park's Historic India Debut at Lollapalooza 2026
The legendary rock band Linkin Park will perform in India for the first time as headliners at Lollapalooza India 2026, to be held in Mumbai. Their eagerly awaited debut follows a comeback with a new lead vocalist. The festival will also feature various other global acts.
In a monumental announcement for rock fans, legendary band Linkin Park is set to perform in India for the first time during Lollapalooza India 2026. The festival, scheduled for January 24 and 25 in Mumbai, promises to be a historic event.
Known for iconic tracks like "In the End," "Numb," and "Crawling," Linkin Park's live debut in India has been highly anticipated, especially after pausing performances following the tragic death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017. The band returned to the music scene in 2024 with a new lead vocalist and their album "From Zero."
Lollapalooza India's fourth edition will host an array of global artists, ensuring a diverse musical experience. Tickets are now available at lollaindia.com, as enthusiasm builds for what is expected to be one of India's most memorable live music events.
