Digital Dalal: Revolutionizing the Digital Marketing Landscape

Barnala, Punjab – Digital Dalal has rapidly emerged as a frontrunner in India's digital marketing sphere. Since its founding in 2022, the agency has specialized in comprehensive branding, creative digital campaigns, and entertainment marketing, establishing itself as a crucial growth partner for both established and upcoming brands.

Emphasizing a 360-degree growth approach, Digital Dalal commands over seventy-five crore rupees in ad spends, crafting strategies for major players like Spotify, Warner Music, and a slew of top-tier artists. Its creative offerings span from branding and digital strategy to website development and culture-focused campaigns.

Pushing boundaries, Digital Dalal ventured into cinema marketing in 2025, collaborating with filmmaker Rupan Bal, highlighting its versatility and commitment to enriching the cultural sphere. At the helm of this dynamic agency is Mr. Dalal, whose journey from humble beginnings to industry leadership underscores a narrative of innovation and resilience.

