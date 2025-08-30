J P Nadda's Spiritual Quest: Praying for a Self-Reliant India

Union Minister and BJP President J P Nadda graced the city of Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday to partake in the vibrant Ganesh festival. As part of his visit, he expressed his aspirations for a robust, developed, and self-reliant India, popularly termed 'atmanirbhar'.

Nadda commenced his visit with a reverent appearance at Sai Mitra Mandal, where he performed pooja, echoing prayers for national fortitude and prosperity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Joining him in this spiritual journey was Murlidhar Mohol, the Pune MP and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

In addition, Nadda paid his respects at the residence of former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, and pledged to visit renowned Ganesh mandals, including Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal. His tour underscores a commitment to blending tradition with political vision for a prosperous India.