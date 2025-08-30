Uttarakhand Court Approves Slaughterhouse for Traditional Festival Sacrifice

The Uttarakhand High Court has approved the establishment of a slaughterhouse for goat sacrifices as part of the Nanda Devi festival celebrations. This decision was made to respect longstanding traditions that had been affected by a 2015 ban at the Naina Devi temple.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Guhanathan Narendar addressed concerns presented in a PIL that requested this decentralized approach, aiming to uphold religious practices without compromising environmental and public space norms.

The court ordered the municipal council to designate a place for the slaughterhouse, ensuring it complies with pollution standards. Activists had raised environmental concerns but concessions were made for rituals. Devotees can alternatively offer coconuts at the temple.