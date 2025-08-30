Melodic Ties: Shruti Haasan's Musical Bond with Father Kamal Haasan
Shruti Haasan credits her musical talent and inspiration to her father, Kamal Haasan, and mother, Sarika. Growing up in a musically inclined household, Shruti has carved her own path as an accomplished singer and actress. Music and cinema continue to be integral parts of her dynamic career.
Shruti Haasan, daughter of the iconic Kamal Haasan, highlights the musical legacy inherited from her family, attributing her passion for music to her childhood home's lively atmosphere.
While her father fostered creativity through impromptu song games, her mother introduced her to diverse musical genres, significantly shaping Shruti's artistic journey.
With a career spanning multiple languages and platforms, Shruti now balances acting with leading an alternative rock band, The Extramentals, underscoring the profound impact of cinema on her music.
