Left Menu

Melodic Ties: Shruti Haasan's Musical Bond with Father Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan credits her musical talent and inspiration to her father, Kamal Haasan, and mother, Sarika. Growing up in a musically inclined household, Shruti has carved her own path as an accomplished singer and actress. Music and cinema continue to be integral parts of her dynamic career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:29 IST
Melodic Ties: Shruti Haasan's Musical Bond with Father Kamal Haasan
Shruti Haasan
  • Country:
  • India

Shruti Haasan, daughter of the iconic Kamal Haasan, highlights the musical legacy inherited from her family, attributing her passion for music to her childhood home's lively atmosphere.

While her father fostered creativity through impromptu song games, her mother introduced her to diverse musical genres, significantly shaping Shruti's artistic journey.

With a career spanning multiple languages and platforms, Shruti now balances acting with leading an alternative rock band, The Extramentals, underscoring the profound impact of cinema on her music.

TRENDING

1
Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inclusion

Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inc...

 India
2
Mizoram Battles Tuberculosis Epidemic: Over 10,000 Cases in Five Years

Mizoram Battles Tuberculosis Epidemic: Over 10,000 Cases in Five Years

 India
3
Mysterious Demise: Elephant Found Dead in Masinagudi

Mysterious Demise: Elephant Found Dead in Masinagudi

 India
4
Fertiliser Frenzy: Farmers' Fury Over Urea Shortage in Odisha

Fertiliser Frenzy: Farmers' Fury Over Urea Shortage in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

AI’s double-edged impact on education threatens future workforce readiness

AI ushers in new era of smarter, adaptive urban development

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025