Melodic Ties: Shruti Haasan's Musical Bond with Father Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan, daughter of the iconic Kamal Haasan, highlights the musical legacy inherited from her family, attributing her passion for music to her childhood home's lively atmosphere.

While her father fostered creativity through impromptu song games, her mother introduced her to diverse musical genres, significantly shaping Shruti's artistic journey.

With a career spanning multiple languages and platforms, Shruti now balances acting with leading an alternative rock band, The Extramentals, underscoring the profound impact of cinema on her music.