Unfiltered & Unapologetic: A New Perspective on Life and Growth

Former Attorney General K K Venugopal unveiled 'Unfiltered and Unapologetic', a thought-provoking book by Shilpa Bhasin Mehra, during a well-attended book launch on Saturday.

Venugopal highlighted the book's pivotal role in offering guidance on overcoming life's obstacles, underscoring its relevance for everyone seeking compassion and insight.

The release explores themes of communication, relationship building, self-improvement, and workplace etiquette, aiming to empower readers with practical wisdom for personal and professional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)