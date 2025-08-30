Unfiltered & Unapologetic: A New Perspective on Life and Growth
Shilpa Bhasin Mehra's book 'Unfiltered and Unapologetic', released by Former Attorney General K K Venugopal, offers insights into personal growth and self-empowerment. It discusses interpersonal communication, relationships, and workplace dynamics. Venugopal emphasizes its value in helping individuals navigate life's challenges with compassion and understanding.
Former Attorney General K K Venugopal unveiled 'Unfiltered and Unapologetic', a thought-provoking book by Shilpa Bhasin Mehra, during a well-attended book launch on Saturday.
Venugopal highlighted the book's pivotal role in offering guidance on overcoming life's obstacles, underscoring its relevance for everyone seeking compassion and insight.
The release explores themes of communication, relationship building, self-improvement, and workplace etiquette, aiming to empower readers with practical wisdom for personal and professional growth.
