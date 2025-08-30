Ravi River Fury Turns Wedding into Nightmare for Pathankot Family

In a dramatic turn of events, Raj Verma's wedding preparations were abruptly halted by the unforgiving floods of the Ravi River. As the water surged into Berian village, Verma and his family were forced to abandon their home and belongings.

The aftermath revealed a scene of devastation, with the family's house submerged under several feet of water and mud, taking with it all the wedding gifts and valuables. 'We could only save our lives,' said Raj, who had returned from Chandigarh for the ceremony.

While the Verma family faces an estimated loss of Rs 7-8 lakh, they are among many affected families in Pathankot and surrounding districts. Relief efforts continue as communities grapple with the overwhelming impact of the floods.