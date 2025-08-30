Left Menu

Adi Vaani: Bridging Languages, Preserving Heritage

The Tribal Affairs Ministry is set to introduce Adi Vaani, India's first AI-powered translator for tribal languages, aiming to preserve linguistic diversity. Developed with top institutions, it supports real-time translation and cultural preservation, starting with Santali, Bhili, Mundari, and Gondi languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:50 IST
Adi Vaani: Bridging Languages, Preserving Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tribal Affairs Ministry is preparing to unveil Adi Vaani, an AI-powered translator designed to safeguard and celebrate India's tribal languages. This pioneering platform, developed in partnership with esteemed institutions like IIT Delhi and BITS Pilani, seeks to bridge communication barriers and protect endangered dialects.

Adi Vaani will be available for download on the Play Store, with an iOS version to follow. Initially focusing on languages such as Santali, Bhili, Mundari, and Gondi, the app aims to preserve the myriad tribal languages spoken across India, some of which are nearing extinction.

This initiative is a significant step toward promoting government outreach, health advisories, and cultural preservation. It exemplifies how technology can be harnessed to support inclusive governance, in alignment with flagship programs like Digital India and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Embraces Digital Era in Revenue Court Proceedings

Karnataka Embraces Digital Era in Revenue Court Proceedings

 India
2
Controversial Calls Propel Chelsea to Victory Over Fulham

Controversial Calls Propel Chelsea to Victory Over Fulham

 United Kingdom
3
Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Governance

Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Gov...

 India
4
Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025