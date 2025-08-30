Adi Vaani: Bridging Languages, Preserving Heritage

The Tribal Affairs Ministry is preparing to unveil Adi Vaani, an AI-powered translator designed to safeguard and celebrate India's tribal languages. This pioneering platform, developed in partnership with esteemed institutions like IIT Delhi and BITS Pilani, seeks to bridge communication barriers and protect endangered dialects.

Adi Vaani will be available for download on the Play Store, with an iOS version to follow. Initially focusing on languages such as Santali, Bhili, Mundari, and Gondi, the app aims to preserve the myriad tribal languages spoken across India, some of which are nearing extinction.

This initiative is a significant step toward promoting government outreach, health advisories, and cultural preservation. It exemplifies how technology can be harnessed to support inclusive governance, in alignment with flagship programs like Digital India and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

