Ice Age: Boiling Point to Ignite Cinemas in 2027
The Ice Age franchise announces its sixth installment, 'Ice Age: Boiling Point', set for release on February 5, 2027. Returning characters include Manny, Ellie, Sid, Diego, and Buck, who embark on an adventurous journey in the treacherous Lost World. The announcement was made via Disney's Instagram.
The beloved 'Ice Age' franchise is gearing up for its latest cinematic adventure with the sixth installment, aptly titled 'Ice Age: Boiling Point'. This new chapter is slated to hit theaters on February 5, 2027, promising fans an unforgettable journey.
Disney revealed the title and release date through an Instagram post, setting the internet abuzz. The announcement came during their Destination @disneyd23 event, sparking excitement as familiar voices like Ray Romano and Queen Latifah return to breathe life into their characters.
A riveting dinosaur-and-lava-filled escapade awaits as Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, and Scrat take on the never-before-seen terrains of the Lost World. True to form, 'Ice Age: Boiling Point' promises thrills and nostalgia for its audience.