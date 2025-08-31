Advancing Fairtrade: India's Path to Sustainable Trade
The Second National Fairtrade in India Conference will be held on September 9-10, supported by the EU's SWITCH-Asia Programme. The event aims to promote sustainable and ethical trade in India, bringing together producers, businesses, and policymakers to discuss issues such as fair trade's impact on agriculture and climate resilience.
- Country:
- India
The Second National Fairtrade in India Conference, organized by Fairtrade India and Fairtrade-NAPP, is scheduled for September 9-10. It seeks to put fair trade practices firmly on the national agenda with the support of the European Union's SWITCH-Asia Programme.
Pravakar Meher, Chairman of Fairtrade-NAPP, highlighted the conference's aim to advance ethical trade by uniting producers, businesses, and policymakers. He noted that fairtrade offers a win-win solution by ensuring fairer prices for farmers and a transparent supply chain for businesses.
This year's theme, 'Sustainability, Markets, and Impact,' underscores the conference's focus on promoting sustainable agriculture and resilient supply chains amid volatile global conditions. Sessions on sustainable trade and climate resilience will feature prominently over the two-day event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
