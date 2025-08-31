Rajasthan CM Advocates 'Vocal for Local' to Boost Artisans and Industries
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes buying local products to bolster employment and support small industries during the festive season. At a ceremony in Dudu, he highlights development efforts and calls for welfare reaching the last mile under PM Modi's vision of self-reliance.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called upon the public to purchase local goods during the festive season to enhance employment opportunities for artisans and strengthen small and cottage industries.
During a development projects ceremony in Dudu, Sharma praised the nation's move towards self-reliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Highlighting the infrastructure and welfare initiatives in Dudu, he emphasized the need for grassroots development to ensure national progress.
