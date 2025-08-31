Controversy Brews Over Global Ayyappa Sangamam Exclusion
Kerala's Devaswom Minister has clarified that activist Bindu Ammini will not be part of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. The event, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board, aims to bring together true devotees of Lord Ayyappa. The decision has sparked mixed reactions among political parties and communities in Kerala.
Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan confirmed that Bindu Ammini, a noted activist, will not be invited to the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. This event, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the Kerala government, is centered around true devotees of Lord Ayyappa.
The minister was explicit in his stance, indicating that Ammini does not fit the criteria for participation in this devotional gathering. Her previous entry into the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in 2019, amid much controversy, continues to echo through her involvement, or lack thereof, in current religious events.
The exclusion of Ammini has ignited a political and social debate, drawing reactions from various parties including the Congress, BJP, and community organizations. As part of TDB's 75th anniversary, the event focuses on uniting Ayyappa devotees, but its political implications continue to stir controversy across Kerala.
