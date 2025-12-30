Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Loss Case: High-Stakes Probe Unravels Political Tensions

The SIT is investigating the Sabarimala gold loss, focusing on prominent CPI(M) figures like Kadakampally Surendran. As investigations proceed, political tensions with the opposition Congress rise, amid allegations of government interference. The probe has so far led to multiple arrests, with ongoing questions about political connections to the prime accused.

An SIT's investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case has intensified, resulting in the questioning of former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, according to police sources. The revelation has sparked criticism from the opposition Congress.

Surendran, who was the Devaswom Minister during the alleged gold loss, reportedly confirmed his statement was recorded last week. The investigation gained momentum after RSP leader Shibu Baby John released photos of Surendran with the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty.

Political controversies have escalated with allegations of interference by the LDF government to shield key figures, as 10 arrests have been made. The investigation continues amidst accusations from KPCC President Sunny Joseph that the probe's progress is hindered by political pressure.

