Street Plays Drive Cyber Safety Awareness Across Delhi-NCR

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in partnership with the Delhi Police and police units from Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, organized a significant cybercrime awareness campaign on Sunday. The event commemorated India's 79th Independence Day by educating citizens on cyber safety across the national capital region.

Featuring 79 street plays performed at key public locations in Delhi-NCR, the campaign aimed to sensitize the public to digital hygiene and effective reporting mechanisms. Students from various educational institutions participated, using theatrical performances to communicate messages about cyber hygiene and safe online practices.

A total of 45 street plays were staged in Delhi, with 17 in Gurugram, 10 in Ghaziabad, and seven in Noida. The event culminated in a closing ceremony at the India International Centre in New Delhi, where officials commended the participating institutions and students for their role in promoting cyber safety awareness.

