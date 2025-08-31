Left Menu

Street Plays Drive Cyber Safety Awareness Across Delhi-NCR

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre collaborated with local police to launch a large-scale cybercrime awareness campaign in Delhi-NCR. Featuring 79 street plays, the initiative educated citizens on cyber safety, involving students to spread messages on safe online practices and reporting mechanisms at public venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:26 IST
Street Plays Drive Cyber Safety Awareness Across Delhi-NCR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in partnership with the Delhi Police and police units from Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, organized a significant cybercrime awareness campaign on Sunday. The event commemorated India's 79th Independence Day by educating citizens on cyber safety across the national capital region.

Featuring 79 street plays performed at key public locations in Delhi-NCR, the campaign aimed to sensitize the public to digital hygiene and effective reporting mechanisms. Students from various educational institutions participated, using theatrical performances to communicate messages about cyber hygiene and safe online practices.

A total of 45 street plays were staged in Delhi, with 17 in Gurugram, 10 in Ghaziabad, and seven in Noida. The event culminated in a closing ceremony at the India International Centre in New Delhi, where officials commended the participating institutions and students for their role in promoting cyber safety awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

Violent Encounter: Night of Terror at T Dasarahalli

 India
2
Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

 Global
3
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

 Global
4
Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminton Worlds

Akane Yamaguchi's Triple Triumph and Shi Yuqi's Historic Victory at Badminto...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025