Tragedy at Datap Patam Waterfall: One Teen Dead, Another Missing

A tragic incident unfolded at Datap Patam waterfall in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, as an 18-year-old tragically drowned.

Nitish Pop Kumar was identified as the deceased, while a second individual remains missing after bravely attempting to save his friend.

Authorities have successfully recovered Kumar's body, and search operations are ongoing to locate the missing person, emphasizing the critical importance of safety in recreational water areas, according to Herhanj police station in-charge Krishna Pal Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)