Tragedy at Datap Patam Waterfall: One Teen Dead, Another Missing
In a tragic event at Jharkhand's Datap Patam waterfall, 18-year-old Nitish Pop Kumar drowned and another individual went missing while swimming. Kumar's body has been recovered. The search efforts for the missing person continue, highlighting the urgency of water safety measures in recreational areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at Datap Patam waterfall in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, as an 18-year-old tragically drowned.
Nitish Pop Kumar was identified as the deceased, while a second individual remains missing after bravely attempting to save his friend.
Authorities have successfully recovered Kumar's body, and search operations are ongoing to locate the missing person, emphasizing the critical importance of safety in recreational water areas, according to Herhanj police station in-charge Krishna Pal Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drowning
- waterfall
- tragedy
- safety
- search operation
- Datap Patam
- Jharkhand
- Nitish Kumar
- rescue
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Forces Nab Maoists With Arms in Jharkhand Operation
Maoists Captured: Weapons Seized in Jharkhand Forest Operation
Tragic End: PVTG Woman's Murder Shakes Jharkhand Community
Crackdown on Quackery: Four Hospitals Sealed in Jharkhand
Ragging Fallout: FIR Against Engineering Students in Jharkhand