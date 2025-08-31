Left Menu

Delhi Government Pledges Permanent Housing for Nomadic Communities

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a comprehensive plan to provide permanent housing to nomadic communities. Speaking at Vimukt Jati Diwas, she emphasized employment and market access for their empowerment. Gupta highlighted historic government efforts and cooperation with the central government to address long-standing neglect and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:20 IST
Delhi Government Pledges Permanent Housing for Nomadic Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a detailed blueprint to provide permanent housing solutions for nomadic families, elevating their living standards.

Addressing the Vimukt Jati Diwas event, Gupta stressed the importance of integrating employment and market access, to bolster both livelihood and dignity for these historically underserved communities.

Highlighting coordinated efforts with the central government, Gupta credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative in establishing a Board for nomadic communities, ensuring access to essential services and illustrating a serious commitment toward their empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President Xi

Peace as the Key to India-China Relations: PM Modi's Assurance to President ...

 China
2
Historic Triumphs at Badminton World Championships

Historic Triumphs at Badminton World Championships

 Global
3
Lewis Hamilton Faces Grid Penalty for Monza Grand Prix as Ferrari Struggles Persist

Lewis Hamilton Faces Grid Penalty for Monza Grand Prix as Ferrari Struggles ...

 Global
4
Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket

Police Crackdown on Nepal-India Illegal Kidney Racket

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025