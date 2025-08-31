Delhi Government Pledges Permanent Housing for Nomadic Communities
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a comprehensive plan to provide permanent housing to nomadic communities. Speaking at Vimukt Jati Diwas, she emphasized employment and market access for their empowerment. Gupta highlighted historic government efforts and cooperation with the central government to address long-standing neglect and challenges.
In a significant policy shift, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a detailed blueprint to provide permanent housing solutions for nomadic families, elevating their living standards.
Addressing the Vimukt Jati Diwas event, Gupta stressed the importance of integrating employment and market access, to bolster both livelihood and dignity for these historically underserved communities.
Highlighting coordinated efforts with the central government, Gupta credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative in establishing a Board for nomadic communities, ensuring access to essential services and illustrating a serious commitment toward their empowerment.
