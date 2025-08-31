Delhi Government Pledges Permanent Housing for Nomadic Communities

In a significant policy shift, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a detailed blueprint to provide permanent housing solutions for nomadic families, elevating their living standards.

Addressing the Vimukt Jati Diwas event, Gupta stressed the importance of integrating employment and market access, to bolster both livelihood and dignity for these historically underserved communities.

Highlighting coordinated efforts with the central government, Gupta credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative in establishing a Board for nomadic communities, ensuring access to essential services and illustrating a serious commitment toward their empowerment.

