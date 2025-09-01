Left Menu

Unveiling the Vikramaditya Vedic Clock: A Fusion of Time, Culture, and Innovation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the Vikramaditya Vedic clock and its mobile app, emphasizing India's rich heritage in time calculation and Vedic systems. The clock provides detailed cultural and scientific insights for over 7,000 years and highlights India's unique approach to time, linking it with nature.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled the Vikramaditya Vedic clock and its mobile app on Monday, underscoring the significance of India's time calculation and Vedic systems as part of its scientific and cultural legacy.

The Vedic clock and app offer information in more than 189 languages, showcasing India's unique approach to time, which is tied closely to natural and seasonal cycles. Unlike the Western calendar, the Indian system calculates days from sunrise to sunrise.

Yadav highlighted Ujjain's historical role in Indian time calculation, noting that Vedic Mathematics' accuracy is gaining global recognition. He emphasized the clock as a symbol of India's historical riches and praised national achievements under PM Modi's leadership, including elevating India's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

