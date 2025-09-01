Families Seek Refuge from Punjab Floods on Tractor-Trolleys

In Hoshiarpur, Punjab, devastating floods have forced numerous families to seek refuge on makeshift shelters, transforming tractor-trolleys into temporary homes. Families from Rara, Gandhowal, and Fatta Kulla villages, now homeless due to the floodwaters, are experiencing significant hardships.

Manjit Singh, a farmer from Rara village, has been living with 11 relatives under tarpaulin covers on a tractor parked near the Rara bridge. Singh expressed concern over the destruction of his crops, saying, 'All have been ruined except the poplar.' Despite the adversity, local organizations are providing food and essentials.

With the relentless rise of rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi due to intense rains in adjacent regions, Punjab's flooding crisis extends across 12 districts. Community efforts, including those by local gurdwaras and NGOs, are essential in mitigating immediate challenges, but long-term rebuilding remains daunting.

(With inputs from agencies.)