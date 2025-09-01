Left Menu

UP International Trade Show: Showcasing Uttar Pradesh's Artisan Heritage on a Global Platform

Uttar Pradesh's rich heritage of art and crafts will be globally showcased at the UP International Trade Show from September 25 to 29 in Greater Noida. The event will feature 60 GI-tagged products, aiming to boost UP's economy. It's anticipated to enhance global business by 20 to 25 percent.

Uttar Pradesh is set to highlight its rich cultural tapestry of art, crafts, and intellectual property on an international stage. The state will host the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, an official announcement revealed on Monday.

The event promises a vibrant display of Uttar Pradesh's Geographical Indication (GI) products, heralded as a significant 'booster dose' in the region's ambitious stride towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy. Visitors to the trade show will witness 60 out of the state's 77 GI-tagged products, including 57 from handicrafts and 20 from agriculture and food, showcased in a specially dedicated pavilion.

A special emphasis will be placed on the craftsmanship from Varanasi and its surrounding districts, renowned for their traditional handloom and handicraft mastery. The platform is expected to boost global market integration by 20 to 25 percent, according to industry insights. With the participation of up to 60 lakh people associated with GI-registered products in Uttar Pradesh, the annual turnover in this sector stands at approximately Rs 1 lakh crore.

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

