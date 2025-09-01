Left Menu

From Frankenstein to Faithfull: Artistry and Authenticity in Entertainment

The latest entertainment briefs cover Guillermo del Toro's empathetic 'Frankenstein' adaptation, a 25th-anniversary celebration of DJ Darude's 'Sandstorm' in Helsinki, concerns of filmmaker Jim Jarmusch regarding corporate financing, and a documentary-fiction film, 'Broken English', re-evaluating Marianne Faithfull's career at the Venice Film Festival.

In Venice, Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of 'Frankenstein' shifts focus from horror to humanity, depicting a sensitive creature seeking affection yet confronting societal hatred. This new take on Mary Shelley's classic novel departs from traditional portrayals by emphasizing the monster's emotional depth.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of DJ Darude's iconic track 'Sandstorm', dance music enthusiasts raced through Helsinki, mirroring scenes from the original music video. The energetic event evoked nostalgia as fans donned red outfits and retraced steps around its memorable landmarks.

Controversy brews in the film industry as director Jim Jarmusch voices concerns about corporate financing ties, specifically relating to the Israeli military. Meanwhile, at the Venice Film Festival, 'Broken English', co-directed by Jane Pollard and Iain Forsyth, revisits and challenges perceptions of singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull's legacy, blending documentary and fiction to address public misconceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

