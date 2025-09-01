New Dawn for Jaffna: Sri Lanka's Cricketing Legacy Expands

In a landmark move, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake laid the foundation for Jaffna's first international cricket stadium, marking a significant step towards cultural rejuvenation in the war-torn region. The ceremony, held on Monday, was a testament to cricket's role in unifying the nation.

Jaffna's new stadium is set to become a central sporting destination, with ten center wickets and boundary distances surpassing international standards. The venue will accommodate 40,000 spectators, making it a premier location for cricket within the region, according to a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The city's transformation from a former conflict zone to a cultural hub is emblematic of Sri Lanka's broader recovery efforts. President Dissanayake expressed hope that the national cricket team will soon represent all Sri Lankan communities, fostering unity and pride across ethnic lines.