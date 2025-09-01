Left Menu

Rebirth of Mosul: Al-Nuri Grand Mosque Reopens, Symbolizing Hope and Unity

Iraq's Prime Minister announced the reopening of Mosul's historic al-Nuri Grand Mosque, rebuilt after its destruction by IS militants in 2014. The mosque's restoration, undertaken by UNESCO and Iraqi authorities, marks a key cultural milestone and reflects efforts to preserve Iraq's diverse heritage amid post-war reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:07 IST
Rebirth of Mosul: Al-Nuri Grand Mosque Reopens, Symbolizing Hope and Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

The historic al-Nuri Grand Mosque in Mosul has reopened, marking a significant cultural milestone for the region. Iraq's Prime Minister officiated the ceremony, celebrating the restoration of the mosque and its iconic leaning minaret, demolished by Islamic State militants during their reign in 2017.

UNESCO, with contributions from the United Arab Emirates and the European Union, led the reconstruction using traditional techniques, ensuring the preservation of Mosul's cultural heritage. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of culture and rebuilding to the nation's identity and resilience against obscurity and destruction.

The restoration project, which includes rebuilding Christian war-damaged sites, underscores the commitment to preserving Iraq's rich cultural diversity. It also serves as a model for post-conflict reconstruction, particularly in Syria, as the region seeks to heal from years of turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

 India
2
Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presence

Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presen...

 India
3
Liverpool Poised for Record-Breaking Signing of Alexander Isak

Liverpool Poised for Record-Breaking Signing of Alexander Isak

 Global
4
UCO Bank Manager Arrested in Bribery Scandal

UCO Bank Manager Arrested in Bribery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025