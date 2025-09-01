Rebirth of Mosul: Al-Nuri Grand Mosque Reopens, Symbolizing Hope and Unity

The historic al-Nuri Grand Mosque in Mosul has reopened, marking a significant cultural milestone for the region. Iraq's Prime Minister officiated the ceremony, celebrating the restoration of the mosque and its iconic leaning minaret, demolished by Islamic State militants during their reign in 2017.

UNESCO, with contributions from the United Arab Emirates and the European Union, led the reconstruction using traditional techniques, ensuring the preservation of Mosul's cultural heritage. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of culture and rebuilding to the nation's identity and resilience against obscurity and destruction.

The restoration project, which includes rebuilding Christian war-damaged sites, underscores the commitment to preserving Iraq's rich cultural diversity. It also serves as a model for post-conflict reconstruction, particularly in Syria, as the region seeks to heal from years of turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)