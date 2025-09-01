Left Menu

Carpet Industry Crisis: MLA Urges PM for Bailout

MLA Zahid Beg from Samajwadi Party urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 25% bailout package to support India's carpet industry affected by a 50% US tariff. Beg threatens a protest if no relief is provided, highlighting the industry's role in supporting livelihoods in various Indian regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg has made an urgent plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a 25% special bailout package to support India's carpet industry, currently grappling with a hefty 50% tariff imposed by the United States.

On Monday, Beg submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar at the collectorate to present the industry's plight. He warned that without immediate intervention, protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would commence from September 8.

According to Beg, the carpet industry, primarily concentrated in regions like Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Kashmir, is a lifeline for countless workers and traders. Beg also previously requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to extend a 10% bailout to state exporters facing similar challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

