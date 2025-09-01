Carpet Industry Crisis: MLA Urges PM for Bailout

Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg has made an urgent plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a 25% special bailout package to support India's carpet industry, currently grappling with a hefty 50% tariff imposed by the United States.

On Monday, Beg submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar at the collectorate to present the industry's plight. He warned that without immediate intervention, protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would commence from September 8.

According to Beg, the carpet industry, primarily concentrated in regions like Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Kashmir, is a lifeline for countless workers and traders. Beg also previously requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to extend a 10% bailout to state exporters facing similar challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)