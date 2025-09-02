UK Mobilizes Emergency Aid for Gaza's Vulnerable Children and Students
British officials are coordinating the evacuation of sick and injured children from Gaza for treatment in the UK, and supporting students with UK scholarships. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy criticized Israel for insufficient aid allowances, and called for a ceasefire in response to the humanitarian crisis.
Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government is mobilizing efforts to evacuate critically sick and injured children from Gaza, aiming to provide them with specialist treatment in UK hospitals, according to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who announced the expected arrival of the first patients in the coming weeks.
Lammy expressed outrage at Israel's restrictions on aid entering Gaza and pledged an additional USD 20 million for medical assistance. He highlighted the humanitarian crisis in the region, describing it as a 'manmade famine' and calling for an immediate ceasefire to address the dire situation.
In Parliament, Lammy also conveyed support for Palestinian students granted scholarships to UK universities, noting expedited visa processes for them and their families. The UK collaborates with WHO in Egypt and funds field hospitals in Gaza to aid in medical evacuations alongside similar efforts by other European countries like Italy.
