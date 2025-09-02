Left Menu

Thal Sainik Camp: Nurturing Future Leaders in Delhi

The Thal Sainik Camp in Delhi is a 12-day national camp for NCC's Army Wing cadets from across India. It provides army training exposure, boosts competitive spirit, and develops leadership. A total of 1,546 cadets participate in obstacle training and map reading, emphasizing endurance, acuity, and teamwork.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has kicked off a national-level Thal Sainik Camp in Delhi, a 12-day initiative focusing on army training for cadets. The camp, inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal PVS Narayana, aims to foster leadership, discipline, and teamwork among participants.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the camp has drawn 1,546 cadets from across the country, including 867 boys and 679 girls. These young individuals, representing various NCC directorates, will immerse themselves in obstacle training and map reading exercises, enhancing their physical endurance and cognitive skills.

The camp not only promotes a healthy competitive spirit but also underscores the role of NCC in cultivating leadership qualities and camaraderie among the youth, preparing them to tackle life's challenges with honor and confidence.

