Empowering Careers: Avtar's myAvtar Career Conference Showcases Pathways to Success

In a bid to bridge the skills gap in the evolving AI landscape, Avtar Group organized its 2nd myAvtar Career Conference (MACC) at Bengaluru's NIMHANS Convention Centre. The event, held on August 30th, drew hundreds of professionals eager for growth opportunities, mentorship, and skill-building.

The conference boasted four key growth tracks: career options, mentoring from industry leaders, knowledge sessions, and skill-building workshops. Leading companies like Publicis Sapient, Biocon Biologics, and HCL BPO offered participants opportunities for employment and learning.

Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Avtar's Founder-President, emphasized the importance of reskilling in AI-driven environments, underscoring that mentorship and peer support are essential for holistic career development. MACC awarded standout professionals and organizations for exceptional achievements in diverse career stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)