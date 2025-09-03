Cardi B Triumphs in $24 Million Lawsuit

Pop star Cardi B emerged victorious in a legal battle concerning a $24 million lawsuit filed by a security guard alleging physical assault. The Los Angeles Superior Court jury ruled unanimously in favor of the Grammy-winning artist, dismissing all allegations of physical attack and racial slurs.

The case centered around an alleged altercation in 2018, during which the security officer, Emani Ellis, claimed Cardi B physically assaulted her. However, Cardi B countered that Ellis was the actual aggressor, attempting to invade her privacy by recording the singer without consent.

Following the verdict, Cardi B expressed her intention to combat any future frivolous lawsuits with countersuits. Meanwhile, Ellis maintained her stance, insisting her claims were valid. The case highlights the challenges public figures face with legal disputes and privacy issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)