Cardi B Triumphs in $24 Million Lawsuit

Cardi B won a court victory against a security guard who accused her of assault in 2018. The jury sided with the rapper, dismissing the $24 million lawsuit. Cardi B plans to countersue any frivolous claims in the future, asserting her hard work for her earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 07:20 IST
Cardi B

Pop star Cardi B emerged victorious in a legal battle concerning a $24 million lawsuit filed by a security guard alleging physical assault. The Los Angeles Superior Court jury ruled unanimously in favor of the Grammy-winning artist, dismissing all allegations of physical attack and racial slurs.

The case centered around an alleged altercation in 2018, during which the security officer, Emani Ellis, claimed Cardi B physically assaulted her. However, Cardi B countered that Ellis was the actual aggressor, attempting to invade her privacy by recording the singer without consent.

Following the verdict, Cardi B expressed her intention to combat any future frivolous lawsuits with countersuits. Meanwhile, Ellis maintained her stance, insisting her claims were valid. The case highlights the challenges public figures face with legal disputes and privacy issues.

