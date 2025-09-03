Left Menu

Cinematic Controversy: Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' Faces Release Roadblock in Bengal

Director Vivek Agnihotri urged West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee to prevent disruptions to his film 'The Bengal Files' release, despite threats from Trinamool supporters. The film, celebrating Bengal’s historical significance, revisits the 1946 Kolkata riots. Agnihotri stressed free speech, seeking Banerjee's intervention for smooth screenings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Director Vivek Agnihotri has called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure the unhindered release of his latest film, 'The Bengal Files'. Allegations have surfaced that Trinamool Congress workers are intimidating theater owners to prevent the film's screening.

The film is the last installment in Agnihotri's The Files trilogy and focuses on the 1946 Kolkata riots. Agnihotri communicated his plea via a video message on X, urging Banerjee to uphold her constitutional responsibilities and protect free speech.

Amid reports of threats, the director emphasized Bengal's historical sacrifices and argued for educational transparency in recounting past communally-charged events, drawing parallels with international depictions of historical tragedies.

