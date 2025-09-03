Cinematic Controversy: Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' Faces Release Roadblock in Bengal
Director Vivek Agnihotri urged West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee to prevent disruptions to his film 'The Bengal Files' release, despite threats from Trinamool supporters. The film, celebrating Bengal’s historical significance, revisits the 1946 Kolkata riots. Agnihotri stressed free speech, seeking Banerjee's intervention for smooth screenings.
- Country:
- India
Director Vivek Agnihotri has called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure the unhindered release of his latest film, 'The Bengal Files'. Allegations have surfaced that Trinamool Congress workers are intimidating theater owners to prevent the film's screening.
The film is the last installment in Agnihotri's The Files trilogy and focuses on the 1946 Kolkata riots. Agnihotri communicated his plea via a video message on X, urging Banerjee to uphold her constitutional responsibilities and protect free speech.
Amid reports of threats, the director emphasized Bengal's historical sacrifices and argued for educational transparency in recounting past communally-charged events, drawing parallels with international depictions of historical tragedies.
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Army Misuse in Protest Stage Dismantling
Mamata Banerjee Claims BJP Misuse of Army Amidst Protest Stage Dismantlement
Army's move to dismantle TMC's stage in Kolkata to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants unethical, undemocratic: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Political Tensions Rise as Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Misusing Army Amid Protests
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative