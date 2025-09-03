Left Menu

Double Delight: Pune's First Twins' Meet Celebrates Unique Bonds

Pune's first Twins' Meet, part of the 37th Pune Festival, brought together over 50 pairs of twins, ranging from toddlers to septuagenarians. The event celebrated the unique bond of twins through entertainment and scientific discussions, with contributions from notable figures including Dr Shripal Sabnis and Thasleena from Kerala's Kodinhi village.

Pune witnessed a rare spectacle at the city's first Twins' Meet, part of the 37th Pune Festival, where more than 50 pairs of twins gathered to celebrate their unique connection. The event, held at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, featured entertainment and scientific discussions, creating a lively and informative atmosphere.

Renowned litterateur Dr Shripal Sabnis inaugurated the meet, noting its blend of constitutional and scientific insights into twinhood. Attendees ranged in age from one-year-old toddlers to 70-year-olds, showcasing the lifelong bond of twins. Pravin Walimbe, the event's organizer, highlighted the meet's focus on togetherness, identity, and scientific awareness.

Special guests included Thasleena from Kodinhi village, known as the World Capital of Twins. The event included light-hearted cultural programs with Bollywood-inspired twin themes and educational talks on twin pregnancies. Recognitions were given to twins celebrating birthdays, and an announcement was made for a new "Twins' Club" in Pune.

