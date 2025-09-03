Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: CA Abhay Bhutada Honored with Bharat Bhushan Award

CA Abhay Bhutada was awarded the Bharat Bhushan Award at the 2025 Lokmat Global Economic Convention in London for his contributions to finance and society. The convention featured discussions on India's 5 trillion-dollar economy and various socio-economic topics, attended by global leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:40 IST
London, September 2, 2025 - Celebrated entrepreneur and philanthropist, CA Abhay Bhutada, has been recognized with the prestigious Bharat Bhushan Award at the 2025 Lokmat Global Economic Convention, held in London.

The award was conferred by notable figures such as Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources, and Sanjay Hinduja, Chairman of Gulf Oil International. Accompanying them on stage were significant personalities like Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athavle, as well as Vijay Darda and Rajendra Darda from Lokmat Media Group.

CA Abhay Bhutada, known for his achievements in finance and philanthropy, heads the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, which focuses on empowering underprivileged communities through sustainable development projects.

The Lokmat convention gathered international leaders to debate India's move toward a 5 trillion-dollar economy, with panels discussing a wide range of critical issues including technology, education, and socio-political challenges.

