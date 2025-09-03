Stars Align for New Harry Potter Audio Editions

Pottermore Publishing and Audible have unveiled the cast for the highly anticipated Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions. Leading the announcement, Sara and Avni Deshmukh will portray The Patil Twins, alongside Mark Addy who will embody Rubeus Hagrid. Other notable names include Daniel Mays as Dobby and Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy.

These audio adaptations promise to bring J.K. Rowling's original seven books to life through stellar performances, Dolby Atmos sound, and original scores. The extensive production process logged over 2,000 hours to ensure a premium listening experience. Starting November 4, 2025, fans can immerse themselves in this magical world through Audible.

Complementing the iconic single-voice recordings by Jim Dale and Stephen Fry, these new editions aim to captivate both new and returning fans. Pottermore Publishing and Audible's collaboration underscores a commitment to innovation and accessibility, enriching the storytelling tradition for generations to come.