Left Menu

Stars Align for New Harry Potter Audio Editions

Pottermore Publishing and Audible have revealed the cast for Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, featuring well-known actors such as Sara and Avni Deshmukh as The Patil Twins, and Mark Addy as Hagrid. The audiobooks, offering an immersive experience, will be released starting November 4, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:32 IST
Stars Align for New Harry Potter Audio Editions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pottermore Publishing and Audible have unveiled the cast for the highly anticipated Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions. Leading the announcement, Sara and Avni Deshmukh will portray The Patil Twins, alongside Mark Addy who will embody Rubeus Hagrid. Other notable names include Daniel Mays as Dobby and Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy.

These audio adaptations promise to bring J.K. Rowling's original seven books to life through stellar performances, Dolby Atmos sound, and original scores. The extensive production process logged over 2,000 hours to ensure a premium listening experience. Starting November 4, 2025, fans can immerse themselves in this magical world through Audible.

Complementing the iconic single-voice recordings by Jim Dale and Stephen Fry, these new editions aim to captivate both new and returning fans. Pottermore Publishing and Audible's collaboration underscores a commitment to innovation and accessibility, enriching the storytelling tradition for generations to come.

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad: Suspended BRS leader Kavitha asks brother Rama Rao not to believe cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao.

Hyderabad: Suspended BRS leader Kavitha asks brother Rama Rao not to believe...

 India
2
Kremlin Denies Xi-Putin-Kim Conspiracy Allegations

Kremlin Denies Xi-Putin-Kim Conspiracy Allegations

 Russia
3
Suspended BRS leader Kavitha announces resignation from party, MLC post.

Suspended BRS leader Kavitha announces resignation from party, MLC post.

 India
4
Assam's Citizenship Under CAA: A Mere Culmination of Hopes

Assam's Citizenship Under CAA: A Mere Culmination of Hopes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025