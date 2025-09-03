Left Menu

Congress Challenges LDF's Sabarimala Stance Ahead of Global Ayyappa Sangamam

The Congress-led UDF is undecided on joining the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Sabarimala, demanding the Kerala government's response to questions on tradition violations. This follows the 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowing women's temple entry, criticized by the UDF for causing unrest and pending promises to the temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) remains indecisive about participating in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Sabarimala, contingent on the Kerala government's response to critical questions. These questions center on the alleged 'violation of centuries-old tradition' that occurred seven years ago, as stated by Kerala Assembly Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Wednesday.

The event, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board in conjunction with the Kerala government, is scheduled for September 20 at Pampa, coinciding with the board's 75th anniversary. At a press conference following an online UDF meeting on Tuesday, Satheesan reiterated their stance of not boycotting but criticized the CPI(M)-led LDF government for disrupting long-standing customs at Sabarimala.

He accused the LDF of altering a Supreme Court affidavit once filed by the UDF government, supporting breaches of tradition, notably highlighted by the 2018 incident allowing women of menstruating age to enter the temple. Satheesan also questioned the unresolved cases against protesting devotees and the delayed annual payments to the temple, urging a government response before any decision on UDF's participation. The party insists this is not a political boycott but a demand for accountability.

