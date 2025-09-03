Left Menu

Social Media Creators Make a Slam at the U.S. Open

The U.S. Tennis Association introduces a social media credential program for creators at the U.S. Open. The initiative aims to engage younger audiences by accrediting 50 creators across various niches to produce content at the tournament. This effort mirrors successful social media strategies seen at events like Wimbledon.

The U.S. Tennis Association has unveiled a new credential program specifically for social media creators at the U.S. Open, a strategic move to attract younger audiences, according to the USTA's head of social media.

Jonathan Zipper, who leads the USTA's social media efforts, revealed that around 50 creators from different sectors, such as lifestyle and fashion, were given access to create content at the tournament. Their goal: to highlight not just the tennis matches but also the surrounding activities, transforming the event into a 'creator playground.'

Cory Muroff from OOTD shared that this program eases access and offers perks like food and beverage. The initiative has already seen increased engagement and positive feedback. With inspirations drawn from an adept social media approach as seen at Wimbledon, the USTA hopes to achieve even higher engagement this year.

