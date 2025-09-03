Punjab Spirit Shines Amidst Devastating Floods

Despite facing widespread destruction from severe flooding, the Punjabi spirit of resilience and hospitality shines through. Villagers, struggling with major losses including crops and homes, continue to extend warmth and hospitality to relief volunteers. Such spirit underscores the community's enduring strength in the face of adversity.

The state is enduring one of its worst flood seasons in decades, impacting over 3.50 lakh people and resulting in the loss of 30 lives. Major rivers like Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi have overflowed due to heavy rainfall. NGOs and Sikh organizations are collaborating with the government in relief and rescue operations across the affected districts.

As volunteers navigate through inundated farmlands to deliver aid, they are often met with gestures of kindness. Despite losing almost everything, many villagers show remarkable generosity, offering tea to visiting volunteers. The state administration is also assessing damages through a special 'girdawari' to ensure compensation for those affected.