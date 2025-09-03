Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Rally for Punjab Flood Relief Efforts

Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Randeep Hooda, are joining forces to support flood-hit Punjab. The region is facing severe flooding due to heavy rains, affecting over 3.5 lakh people. Celebrities are urging fans to contribute to relief efforts in various capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:59 IST
Bollywood Stars Rally for Punjab Flood Relief Efforts
Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the devastating floods that have ravaged Punjab, Bollywood's leading figures are stepping up to make a difference. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Randeep Hooda have all voiced their support, urging the public to join in relief efforts.

Punjab is experiencing some of the worst flooding in decades, with the swelling Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers wreaking havoc on the state. Recent data indicates that the calamity has affected more than 3.5 lakh residents and claimed 30 lives.

Many celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ammy Virk, are taking direct action by adopting villages or making substantial donations to aid efforts. These acts of generosity serve as a rallying call to the wider community to come together for Punjab's recovery.

TRENDING

1
Assam Uproar: Extension of CAA Deadline Sparks Political Firestorm

Assam Uproar: Extension of CAA Deadline Sparks Political Firestorm

 India
2
Dollar Dips: Weak Labor Demand Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Dips: Weak Labor Demand Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
3
Nestlé Leadership in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Freixe's Exit Amid Controversy

Nestlé Leadership in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Freixe's Exit Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Tech Stocks Surge Amid Favorable Antitrust Ruling for Alphabet

Tech Stocks Surge Amid Favorable Antitrust Ruling for Alphabet

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025