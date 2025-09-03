Bollywood Stars Rally for Punjab Flood Relief Efforts

In response to the devastating floods that have ravaged Punjab, Bollywood's leading figures are stepping up to make a difference. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Randeep Hooda have all voiced their support, urging the public to join in relief efforts.

Punjab is experiencing some of the worst flooding in decades, with the swelling Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers wreaking havoc on the state. Recent data indicates that the calamity has affected more than 3.5 lakh residents and claimed 30 lives.

Many celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ammy Virk, are taking direct action by adopting villages or making substantial donations to aid efforts. These acts of generosity serve as a rallying call to the wider community to come together for Punjab's recovery.