Bollywood Stars Rally for Punjab Flood Relief Efforts
Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Randeep Hooda, are joining forces to support flood-hit Punjab. The region is facing severe flooding due to heavy rains, affecting over 3.5 lakh people. Celebrities are urging fans to contribute to relief efforts in various capacities.
- Country:
- India
In response to the devastating floods that have ravaged Punjab, Bollywood's leading figures are stepping up to make a difference. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Randeep Hooda have all voiced their support, urging the public to join in relief efforts.
Punjab is experiencing some of the worst flooding in decades, with the swelling Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers wreaking havoc on the state. Recent data indicates that the calamity has affected more than 3.5 lakh residents and claimed 30 lives.
Many celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ammy Virk, are taking direct action by adopting villages or making substantial donations to aid efforts. These acts of generosity serve as a rallying call to the wider community to come together for Punjab's recovery.
ALSO READ
Delhi Battles Rising Waters and Disease: MCD Intensifies Relief Efforts
Aam Aadmi Party Aids Flood-Hit Punjab with Relief Efforts
Punjab Ministers Intensify Flood Relief Efforts Amid Record Rainfall
BJP's Financial Aid Bolsters Relief Efforts in Flood-Ravaged Jammu
Flood Aid and Solidarity: Jathedar Leads Relief Efforts in Punjab