Kim Jong Un's Daughter: North Korea's Future Leader?

Kim Jong Un's young daughter, Kim Ju Ae, featured prominently on his recent visit to China, sparking speculation about her potential as North Korea's future leader. Her increased visibility in public and at military events suggests a move to groom her for leadership, despite the country's male-dominated history.

Kim Ju Ae
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a strategic move to potentially position his daughter as North Korea's future leader, Kim Jong Un brought Kim Ju Ae on a significant visit to China. This trip marks a crucial step in both international diplomacy and succession speculations, as Kim navigates alliances with China and Russia.

Ju Ae, believed to be 12 or 13, has appeared at several major public events since 2022, including military parades and economic openings. Although North Korean media tout her as "beloved" and "respected," they have refrained from naming her explicitly, adding to the intrigue.

South Korea's intelligence agency suggests Ju Ae is a likely successor, despite the country's traditional male-led power structure. The move is bold, given North Korea's historical lineage of male leaders since its 1948 founding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

