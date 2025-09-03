Aramness: Where Wilderness Meets Wellness in Sasan Gir
Aramness, a boutique safari lodge near Gujarat's Sasan Gir National Park, blends luxury with culture and conservation. Offering unique wellness experiences led by Dr. Rafeek Jabbar, the lodge features wellness programs inspired by nature. Guests connect deeply with both the environment and traditional Indian hospitality.
- Country:
- United States
Nestled on the outskirts of Gujarat's Sasan Gir National Park, Aramness serves as a boutique safari lodge offering more than just luxury accommodations. It bridges wilderness and sophistication while promoting Indian culture and wildlife conservation.
Architecturally mirroring traditional Gujarati villages, Aramness boasts 18 spacious villas with private courtyards and pools. Its design not only captivates but also functions as a sanctuary for cultural immersion and wildlife encounters, enabling meaningful connections with the Gir ecosystem.
Under the guidance of Dr. Rafeek Jabbar, Aramness leads a wellness evolution with programs that integrate traditional practices and modern therapy. Signature treatments range from massages and guided yoga sessions to deep Ayurvedic therapies, emphasizing a harmonious balance between body, mind, and nature.
