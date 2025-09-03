Radiohead's Epic Return: Iconic Band Announce European Tour After Seven Years

On Wednesday, Radiohead, the acclaimed British rock band, announced their return with a 20-date European tour in November and December. This marks their first live performance since the turn of the century, following their influential albums 'OK Computer' and 'Kid A.'

Drummer Philip Selway revealed on Instagram that the group reunited last year to rehearse, seeking to rekindle their musical essence. The reunion ignited a desire to reconnect after a seven-year hiatus from live performances, with the band eager to delve back into a deeply embedded musical identity.

Scheduled performances will take place in key destinations such as Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen, and Berlin. The announcement follows closely on the heels of Oasis's notable reunion tour, stirring anticipation among fans eager to secure tickets this Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)