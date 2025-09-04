Tragedy on Lisbon's Iconic Streetcar: Fatal Derailment Shocks City

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves across Portugal, one of Lisbon's iconic electric streetcars derailed on Wednesday. The derailment resulted in several casualties, with reports suggesting that three individuals lost their lives and over 20 suffered injuries. However, these figures have yet to receive official verification from authorities.

The Portuguese president's office expressed its sorrow over the event, with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa offering condolences to the bereaved families. The accident occurred during the busy evening rush hour around 6 p.m., as emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The streetcar, known as Elevador da Gloria, is a national monument and a staple for both locals and the approximately 8.5 million tourists who visited Lisbon last year. Its partial crumpling and collision with a building raise pressing concerns, as officials continue to investigate the cause of the accident.