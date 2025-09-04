Left Menu

Celebrating Shakti Kapoor: A Birthday Cinematic Journey with Shraddha

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor received heartfelt birthday wishes, including a special tribute from his daughter, Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha indulged in a nostalgic movie session with 'Hero No. 1', honoring her father's comedic legacy. Fans anticipate future collaborations between the duo as Shraddha gears up for 'Stree 3'.

Updated: 04-09-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:02 IST
Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heartwarming tribute, Bollywood veteran Shakti Kapoor celebrated his birthday with an outpour of well-wishes from friends and fans. Central to the celebrations was a special tribute from his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, who offered fans a glimpse into their intimate family festivities.

Shraddha Kapoor commemorated her father's special day with a nostalgic movie session, revisiting the comedy classic 'Hero No. 1' starring Govinda. The film features Shakti Kapoor in a brief yet unforgettable stint as the character 'Babu'. She shared this heartfelt moment with her followers on Instagram, capturing a light-hearted scene with her father deeply engrossed.

Shakti Kapoor's career, launched in the 1970s, flourished with his versatility in both villainous and comedic roles. Recognized for iconic performances like Crime Master Gogo in 'Andaz Apna Apna', Kapoor's comedic brilliance has left an indelible mark on Bollywood. Fans now eagerly await potential on-screen collaborations with daughter Shraddha, who is set to reprise her role in the anticipated 'Stree 3', slated for an August 2027 release by Maddock Films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

