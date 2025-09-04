Superman's Return: Corenswet Takes Flight in 'Man of Tomorrow'

David Corenswet is preparing to don the iconic cape once more as Superman in 'Man of Tomorrow', according to an announcement by director and DC Films co-head James Gunn. The sequel is poised to make its premiere in US theaters on July 9, 2027.

Gunn, who previously worked with Corenswet on a summer hit, disclosed the film's title and shared a comic book image of Superman alongside his arch-nemesis Lex Luthor on social media. The announcement continues the momentum from Gunn's 2025 'Superman' reboot, which saw Corenswet step into the role of the legendary superhero.

Following the 2026 release of 'Supergirl', 'Man of Tomorrow' will precede Matt Reeves' 'The Batman Part II', expected in October 2027. With Rachel Brosnahan reprising her role as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, the anticipation for this film is building among fans and critics alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)