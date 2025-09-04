Controversy Unfolds over Global Ayyappa Sangamam

The Travancore Devaswom Board's Global Ayyappa Sangamam in Kerala has drawn mixed reactions, with the government framing it as a devotional event and critics questioning its timing and true intent. Prominent figures like former BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan have expressed skepticism about the state's involvement.

Rajasekharan, also a former Governor of Mizoram, noted that while attendance wasn't being restricted, questions remained about the government's moral authority to host such a religious summit. His comments followed discussions with the Pandalam royal family, who hold traditional roles in the Sabarimala pilgrimage and are undecided on their participation.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan defended the event as part of the TDB's platinum celebrations, dismissing claims of political motivation. Meanwhile, opposition leaders criticized the ruling CPI(M), suggesting its engagement with Ayyappa devotees was a strategic move ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)