Controversy Unfolds over Global Ayyappa Sangamam
The Global Ayyappa Sangamam in Kerala, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board, has sparked political debate. While the state claims it's a devotional gathering, opposition figures question its motives. The event coincides with the TDB's platinum jubilee but faces challenges over its intention and political implications.
- Country:
- India
The Travancore Devaswom Board's Global Ayyappa Sangamam in Kerala has drawn mixed reactions, with the government framing it as a devotional event and critics questioning its timing and true intent. Prominent figures like former BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan have expressed skepticism about the state's involvement.
Rajasekharan, also a former Governor of Mizoram, noted that while attendance wasn't being restricted, questions remained about the government's moral authority to host such a religious summit. His comments followed discussions with the Pandalam royal family, who hold traditional roles in the Sabarimala pilgrimage and are undecided on their participation.
Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan defended the event as part of the TDB's platinum celebrations, dismissing claims of political motivation. Meanwhile, opposition leaders criticized the ruling CPI(M), suggesting its engagement with Ayyappa devotees was a strategic move ahead of upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayyappa
- Sangamam
- Travancore
- Devaswom
- Kerala
- politics
- devotion
- opposition
- Rajasekharan
- Sabarimala
ALSO READ
Outcry in Kerala: Youth Congress Leader's Alleged Torture Fuels Political Storm
Royal Traditions Revived: Kerala's Historic Uthradakkizhi Ceremony Lives On
Pheu Thai's Unexpected Move: A Twist in Thai Politics
Kerala expected to see annual revenue loss of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore due to GST rate rationalisation: State FM K N Balagopal.
Central government should ensure GST rate rationalisation benefits are passed on to common people: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal.