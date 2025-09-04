Tragedy Strikes Ganesh Procession: Young Man's Sudden Collapse

A young man's life was tragically cut short during a vibrant Ganesh procession in Vizianagaram district. Bobbadi Harish, aged 22, collapsed suddenly while participating in the festivities and was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, according to police reports.

Harish, despite battling polio since childhood and undergoing heart surgery, chose to participate in the procession with enthusiasm. His father had initially discouraged him from dancing due to his delicate health, but Harish was determined.

The incident underscores the importance of caution for individuals with underlying health conditions when engaging in physically demanding activities. Authorities have taken note of the tragedy that marred the celebratory event.

