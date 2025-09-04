Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ganesh Procession: Young Man's Sudden Collapse

A 22-year-old participant in a Ganesh procession tragically collapsed and died. Identified as Bobbadi Harish, he fell unconscious during the event and was declared dead upon hospital arrival. Harish's fragile health was attributed to polio and heart surgery, yet he participated enthusiastically against his father's advice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vizianagaram | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:20 IST
A young man's life was tragically cut short during a vibrant Ganesh procession in Vizianagaram district. Bobbadi Harish, aged 22, collapsed suddenly while participating in the festivities and was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, according to police reports.

Harish, despite battling polio since childhood and undergoing heart surgery, chose to participate in the procession with enthusiasm. His father had initially discouraged him from dancing due to his delicate health, but Harish was determined.

The incident underscores the importance of caution for individuals with underlying health conditions when engaging in physically demanding activities. Authorities have taken note of the tragedy that marred the celebratory event.

